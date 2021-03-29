Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.38. 78,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

