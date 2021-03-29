Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 219.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,619 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 60.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 69,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.82. 14,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,978. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

