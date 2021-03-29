Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.25. The stock had a trading volume of 78,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The company has a market capitalization of $323.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

