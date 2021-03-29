Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,075 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.36. The stock had a trading volume of 374,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $821.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.53 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.10.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.