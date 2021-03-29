Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 18,337 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Li Auto by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,272,000 after buying an additional 693,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 223,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,671,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

