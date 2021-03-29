Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 30,814 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $204.69. 100,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

