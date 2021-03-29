Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 3,125 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.80 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

