Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 4,899 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 19,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 580,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.