Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 626 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.22. 4,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $180.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

