Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 968 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,894,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,805 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,220.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 129,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 275,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,251,664. The company has a market capitalization of $462.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

