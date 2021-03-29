Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $4.21 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.24% of The RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter worth $8,720,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $11,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,217,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,471,888.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,948. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $21.42. 13,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,854. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

