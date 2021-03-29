Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,847 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up about 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 2.16% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,835. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

