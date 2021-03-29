Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $304.60

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304.60 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 303.80 ($3.97), with a volume of 2060180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 282.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

