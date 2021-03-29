Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BAFYY opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.