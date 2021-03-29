bAlpha Reaches Market Cap of $14.06 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and $1.57 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $1,426.83 or 0.02486583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00058733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00220094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.51 or 0.00941957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029495 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 9,855 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.