Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71,351.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Banano has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $71,351.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00217591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.00 or 0.00939894 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,351,183 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

