Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.