Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $71.20

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.20, but opened at $74.00. Bank First shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bank First during the third quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank First by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

