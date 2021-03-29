Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,289,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,596 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of America worth $372,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.33. 868,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,322,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

