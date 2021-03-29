Bank of America Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CS opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

