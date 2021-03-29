Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,617 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Albireo Pharma worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27,319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,584. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $667.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

