Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.95

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

BKNIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

