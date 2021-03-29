Barclays Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of InnovAge stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.35. 120,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

