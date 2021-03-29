Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SMGZY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.33. 11,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

