Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.45). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDEV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

BDEV traded down GBX 16.74 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 753.86 ($9.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 716.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 625.23. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

