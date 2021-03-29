Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

BTDPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. 74,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

