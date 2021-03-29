Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

ETR:BAS traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €69.82 ($82.14). 2,502,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. Basf has a twelve month low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a twelve month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion and a PE ratio of -60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €69.22 and its 200-day moving average is €61.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

