BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0164 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $72.48 million and $29.86 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

