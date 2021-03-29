Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $534.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

