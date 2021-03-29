Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,747. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

