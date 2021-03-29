BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BESIY opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BESIY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

