Beacon Price Up 5.1% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002808 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $850,157.44 and approximately $13,787.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

