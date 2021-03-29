Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $100.59 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Beam has a market capitalization of $100.59 million and approximately $29.55 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,518,840 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

