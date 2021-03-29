Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €163.88 ($192.79).

BC8 has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €161.90 ($190.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €162.53 and a 200 day moving average of €169.53. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 36.28. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €100.30 ($118.00) and a 12-month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

