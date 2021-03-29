Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $29,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.