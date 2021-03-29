Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Belden makes up 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Belden worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,195. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

