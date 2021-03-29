Bella Protocol Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $108.25 million and $33.96 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006613 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

BEL is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

