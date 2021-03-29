Ben Bun Wong Sells 152,839 Shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of Vizio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VZIO traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,130. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Vizio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

