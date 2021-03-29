Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce $60.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.42 million to $60.72 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $259.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $257.38 million to $273.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 48.7% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

