Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 100,294 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.58. 15,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

