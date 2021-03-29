Berenberg Bank Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €40.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

DRI stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €24.69 ($29.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.10.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

