Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €87.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €87.00 ($102.35) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.56% from the stock’s previous close.

HLAG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €92.86 ($109.24).

Shares of HLAG traded up €4.60 ($5.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €129.00 ($151.76). The stock had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

