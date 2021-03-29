Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells $3,619,200.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 780,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,910. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $47,716,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $27,819,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 266,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.