Berry Data Price Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.42 or 0.00014565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and $4.07 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.