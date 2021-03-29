Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Berry Global Group worth $57,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,196,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,078,000 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.