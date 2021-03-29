Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.42 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $8,296.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00023216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.94 or 0.00616638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.