B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.68% of B&G Foods worth $29,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE:BGS opened at $33.44 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

