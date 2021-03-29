B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BGS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $7,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.