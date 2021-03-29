BiblePay (BBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 59.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $75,453.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

BiblePay Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

BiblePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

