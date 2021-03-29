Bifrost (BFC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bifrost token can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.16 or 0.00617410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BFC is a token. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 tokens. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

